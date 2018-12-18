Kayla Barley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kayla Barley, PA
Overview
Kayla Barley, PA is a Physician Assistant in Green Bay, WI. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University and Medical School.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2020 S WEBSTER AVE, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 445-7226
- Aetna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Kayla is an amazing Physician. She's very affable and explains things in as much detail as possible. You can tell she's passionate about caring for patients as well as diagnosing and treating issues. I feel very comfortable with talking to her about my medical issues and I'll be staying with her as my primary physician as long as I can. Kayla was also very key in helping discover a life threatening illness that I had and making sure that the ER doctor's took my symptoms seriously.
About Kayla Barley, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1457727042
Education & Certifications
- Rosalind Franklin University and Medical School
- St. Norbert College
Frequently Asked Questions
Kayla Barley accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kayla Barley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Kayla Barley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kayla Barley.
