Kayla Harrington, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Overview of Kayla Harrington, NP

Kayla Harrington, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Hot Springs, AR. 

Kayla Harrington works at CHI St. Vincent Urology Clinic - Hot Springs in Hot Springs, AR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kayla Harrington's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Vincent Urology Clinic - Hot Springs
    1 Mercy Ln Ste 200A, Hot Springs, AR 71913 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Kayla Harrington, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1437679164
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary

