Kayla Humphries has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Kayla Humphries, CRNP
Overview of Kayla Humphries, CRNP
Kayla Humphries, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Red Bay, AL.
Kayla Humphries works at
Kayla Humphries' Office Locations
Keller Family Practice221 Hospital Rd, Red Bay, AL 35582 Directions (256) 356-8907
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Takes ample time to answer questions and ask questions, friendly, informative. Good follow up. Good staff. Clean facility. Best experience with a medical professional in my 33 years living. Highly recommend
About Kayla Humphries, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1487079711
Kayla Humphries accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kayla Humphries has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Kayla Humphries. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kayla Humphries.
Kayla Humphries offers both online and phone appointment scheduling.