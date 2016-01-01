Kayla Mabery, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kayla Mabery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kayla Mabery, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kayla Mabery, FNP-C
Kayla Mabery, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Amarillo, TX.
Kayla Mabery works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Kayla Mabery's Office Locations
-
1
Amarillo STAT Care6014 S Western St Ste 2002, Amarillo, TX 79110 Directions (806) 553-2728Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday12:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kayla Mabery?
About Kayla Mabery, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1760862866
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Kayla Mabery accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kayla Mabery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kayla Mabery works at
Kayla Mabery has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kayla Mabery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kayla Mabery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kayla Mabery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.