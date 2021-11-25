Kayla Rasmussen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kayla Rasmussen, FNP
Overview of Kayla Rasmussen, FNP
Kayla Rasmussen, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Francisco, CA.
Kayla Rasmussen works at
Kayla Rasmussen's Office Locations
One Medical Group2175 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94114 Directions (415) 291-0480
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kayla Rasmussen?
Very professional and has and excellent manner at putting a person at ease. She is very thorough and is very well versed and great at finding solutions.
About Kayla Rasmussen, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1992235766
Frequently Asked Questions
Kayla Rasmussen accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kayla Rasmussen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kayla Rasmussen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kayla Rasmussen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kayla Rasmussen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kayla Rasmussen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.