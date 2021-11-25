See All Nurse Practitioners in San Francisco, CA
Kayla Rasmussen, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Overview of Kayla Rasmussen, FNP

Kayla Rasmussen, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Francisco, CA. 

Kayla Rasmussen works at One Medical Group in San Francisco, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kayla Rasmussen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    One Medical Group
    2175 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 291-0480
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 25, 2021
    Very professional and has and excellent manner at putting a person at ease. She is very thorough and is very well versed and great at finding solutions.
    — Nov 25, 2021
    About Kayla Rasmussen, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992235766
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kayla Rasmussen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kayla Rasmussen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kayla Rasmussen works at One Medical Group in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Kayla Rasmussen’s profile.

    Kayla Rasmussen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kayla Rasmussen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kayla Rasmussen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kayla Rasmussen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

