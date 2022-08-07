See All Nurse Practitioners in Memphis, TN
Kayla Smith, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Overview of Kayla Smith, FNP

Kayla Smith, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Memphis, TN. 

Kayla Smith works at Lunceford Family Health Center in Memphis, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kayla Smith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lunceford Family Health Center PC
    7865 Educators Ln Ste 300, Memphis, TN 38133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 384-9920
    My visit was nice she is a patient with you and very helpful and understanding always gives good advice and very attentive to her patients.
    CK — Aug 07, 2022
    About Kayla Smith, FNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1922611854
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kayla Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Kayla Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kayla Smith works at Lunceford Family Health Center in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Kayla Smith’s profile.

    Kayla Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kayla Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kayla Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kayla Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

