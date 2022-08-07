Kayla Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kayla Smith, FNP
Overview of Kayla Smith, FNP
Kayla Smith, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Memphis, TN.
Kayla Smith's Office Locations
Lunceford Family Health Center PC7865 Educators Ln Ste 300, Memphis, TN 38133 Directions (901) 384-9920
- Ambetter
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kayla Smith?
My visit was nice she is a patient with you and very helpful and understanding always gives good advice and very attentive to her patients.
About Kayla Smith, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1922611854
Frequently Asked Questions
Kayla Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
