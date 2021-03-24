Dr. Kayleen Fuller, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kayleen Fuller, PHD
Overview
Dr. Kayleen Fuller, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Salt Lake City, UT.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 5200 S Highland Dr Ste 202, Salt Lake City, UT 84117 Directions (801) 652-2720
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fuller?
Dr Kay spoke my language from the first minute. She is compassionate and knows her stuff. My insurance changed or I'd still be knocking at her door.
About Dr. Kayleen Fuller, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1073552402
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fuller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fuller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fuller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fuller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.