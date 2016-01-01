See All Otolaryngologists in Charleston, SC
Kaylene King, AUD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kaylene King, AUD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Kaylene King, AUD

Kaylene King, AUD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Charleston, SC. 

Kaylene King works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kaylene King's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Kaylene King?

Photo: Kaylene King, AUD
How would you rate your experience with Kaylene King, AUD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Kaylene King to family and friends

Kaylene King's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Kaylene King

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kaylene King, AUD.

About Kaylene King, AUD

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1427673979
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • MUSC Health University Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Kaylene King, AUD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kaylene King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Kaylene King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kaylene King works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Kaylene King’s profile.

Kaylene King has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kaylene King.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kaylene King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kaylene King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.