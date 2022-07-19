Kayley Wagner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kayley Wagner, APRN
Overview of Kayley Wagner, APRN
Kayley Wagner, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL.
Kayley Wagner's Office Locations
Usf Dept of Opthalmology13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-2201Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I was assigned to see Kayley regarding my right ear, impacted with heavy earwax. My whole ear canal was blocked. Kayley was extremely careful and extracted everything. She then confered with a specialist because she noticed a bit of redness deep in the ear. She took the time to show me the inside of my ear on a screen. I was prescribed antibiotics. I highly recommend Kayley. She's very professional in her approach to detail and follow up.
About Kayley Wagner, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1568985539
Kayley Wagner accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Kayley Wagner. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kayley Wagner.
