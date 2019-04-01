Dr. He has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kedong He, DC
Overview
Dr. Kedong He, DC is a Chiropractor in Atlanta, GA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4897 Buford Hwy Ste 166, Atlanta, GA 30341 Directions (770) 457-0641
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr.He since I started running track my junior year in high school. I had piercing shin splints while every other chiropractor and athletic trainer treated the symptom and not the problem. Dr.He got me right in time for me to have a competitive junior and senior year as a sprinter. I continued to treat with him as I competed in college Division 1 Track and Field until I graduated. Dr. He helped me through my chronic back pain ( post car accid
About Dr. Kedong He, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1912187188
8 patients have reviewed Dr. He. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. He, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. He appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.