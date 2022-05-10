Kee Dunning accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kee Dunning, LCPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kee Dunning, LCPC is a Counselor in Billings, MT.

Locations
1
Creative Counseling Pllc3225 1st Ave N, Billings, MT 59101 Directions (406) 860-1137
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Kee is patient, understanding and understands that each individual has specific needs and I felt she made an effort to get to know me as a person in order to find the best way to help me navigate the things I was working through. I feel I can trust her and look forward to our sessions.
About Kee Dunning, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1033289426
Frequently Asked Questions
Kee Dunning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Kee Dunning. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kee Dunning.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kee Dunning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kee Dunning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.