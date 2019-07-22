Keefe Giffin, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Keefe Giffin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Keefe Giffin, PA
Overview of Keefe Giffin, PA
Keefe Giffin, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Keefe Giffin works at
Keefe Giffin's Office Locations
Point Plaza Primary Care565 Egg Harbor Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Found my cancer in early stage before specialists did
About Keefe Giffin, PA
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Keefe Giffin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Keefe Giffin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
422 patients have reviewed Keefe Giffin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Keefe Giffin.
