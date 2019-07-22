Overview of Keefe Giffin, PA

Keefe Giffin, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Keefe Giffin works at Point Plaza Primary Care in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.