Book an Appointment

Schedule Online Now
See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Sewell, NJ
Keefe Giffin, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Keefe Giffin, PA

Internal Medicine
4.7 (422)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Keefe Giffin, PA

Keefe Giffin, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Keefe Giffin works at Point Plaza Primary Care in Sewell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Keefe Giffin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Point Plaza Primary Care
    565 Egg Harbor Rd, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 422 ratings
    Patient Ratings (422)
    5 Star
    (344)
    4 Star
    (43)
    3 Star
    (16)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Keefe Giffin?

    Jul 22, 2019
    Found my cancer in early stage before specialists did
    Leo in Swedesboro — Jul 22, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Keefe Giffin, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Keefe Giffin, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Keefe Giffin to family and friends

    Keefe Giffin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Keefe Giffin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Keefe Giffin, PA.

    About Keefe Giffin, PA

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1992819924
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Keefe Giffin, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Keefe Giffin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Keefe Giffin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Keefe Giffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Keefe Giffin works at Point Plaza Primary Care in Sewell, NJ. View the full address on Keefe Giffin’s profile.

    422 patients have reviewed Keefe Giffin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Keefe Giffin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Keefe Giffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Keefe Giffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.