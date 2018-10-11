See All Physicians Assistants in Roseville, CA
Kehli McCaskill, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Kehli McCaskill, PA is a Physician Assistant in Roseville, CA. 

Kehli McCaskill works at Lisa H Ellis MD in Roseville, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy Hospital of Folsom
Ruslan Khabatyuk, PA-C
Ruslan Khabatyuk, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Angela Mallory, PA
Angela Mallory, PA
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Locations

  1. 1
    Lisa H Ellis MD
    1544 Eureka Rd Ste 160, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 772-0200
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    
    About Kehli McCaskill, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457430365
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kehli McCaskill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kehli McCaskill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kehli McCaskill works at Lisa H Ellis MD in Roseville, CA. View the full address on Kehli McCaskill’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Kehli McCaskill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kehli McCaskill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kehli McCaskill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kehli McCaskill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

