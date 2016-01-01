Keiko Stobaeus, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Keiko Stobaeus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Keiko Stobaeus, PA-C
Overview of Keiko Stobaeus, PA-C
Keiko Stobaeus, PA-C is a Nephrology Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Keiko Stobaeus works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Keiko Stobaeus' Office Locations
-
1
Practice1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623
-
2
AU Health Care Center Furys Ferry587 Furys Ferry Rd, Augusta, GA 30907 Directions (706) 721-8623
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Keiko Stobaeus?
About Keiko Stobaeus, PA-C
- Nephrology
- English
- 1568935823
Frequently Asked Questions
Keiko Stobaeus accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Keiko Stobaeus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Keiko Stobaeus works at
Keiko Stobaeus has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Keiko Stobaeus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Keiko Stobaeus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Keiko Stobaeus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.