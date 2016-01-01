Dr. Keischa Cash, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keischa Cash, DNP
Overview
Dr. Keischa Cash, DNP is a Dermatologist in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Cash works at
Locations
-
1
Advantage Dermatology, P.A.1514 Nira St, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (315) 882-2967Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Academic Alliance in Dermatology1503 W Reynolds St, Plant City, FL 33563 Directions (813) 514-4688Tuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- GatorCare
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Positive Healthcare Partners
- Prime Health Services
- Savility
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Keischa Cash, DNP
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1235380940
Education & Certifications
- Syracuse University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cash accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cash works at
Dr. Cash speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cash. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cash.
