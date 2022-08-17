Overview

Keishia Mackie, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Loyola University in Louisiana and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus.



Keishia Mackie works at Oak Street Health South Claiborne in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.