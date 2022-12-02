Dr. Amodeo accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keith Amodeo, DC
Overview
Dr. Keith Amodeo, DC is a Chiropractor in Collierville, TN.
Dr. Amodeo works at
Locations
Amodeo Chiropractic Clinic777 W Poplar Ave Ste 104, Collierville, TN 38017 Directions (901) 853-8270
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I thought it was very hard losing weight after being in my sixties but after meeting Dr.Amodeo and his team they made it easy for me. When I went to see him I had lost all hope, but with his help I was able to lose weight. I have lost 20 pounds during this process so far. No exercise was required at all.
About Dr. Keith Amodeo, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amodeo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Amodeo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amodeo.
