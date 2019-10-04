See All Chiropractors in Saratoga Springs, NY
Dr. Keith Cavayero, DC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Keith Cavayero, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Keith Cavayero, DC is a Chiropractor in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital.

Dr. Cavayero works at Back In Motion Chiropractic, PC in Saratoga Springs, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Back In Motion Chiropractic, PC
    18 Congress St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 581-7246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saratoga Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Headache
Back Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Headache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Applied Risk Management Solutions
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • MVP Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cavayero?

    Oct 04, 2019
    Dr. Keith is THE 1 in a million gem of a chiropractor! I miss Dr. K since moving to another state and no longer having him as my chiropractor! Tried others for help with ongoing back and knee arthritic issues, but none like Dr. K! Whenever I do the stretches he taught, I remember and rehear his instructions. I always felt Dr. Keith truly cared how I felt, and did whatever he could to get me back on my feet, and in motion again. It's been over 2 years since Dr. Keith worked with me and I've yet to find anyone else able to help me as well as he! Beyond his knowledge, experience, understanding, and skills, he's got a great bedside manner - kind, sweet, & compassionate! If you want only the best, look no further! Office bonus is his wife, Dr. Alyssa, & Helen, his Receptionist! Awesome!
    Vicky — Oct 04, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Keith Cavayero, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Keith Cavayero, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cavayero to family and friends

    Dr. Cavayero's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cavayero

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Keith Cavayero, DC.

    About Dr. Keith Cavayero, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578645271
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Life University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Life University / Life Chiropractic College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Binghamton University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keith Cavayero, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cavayero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cavayero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cavayero works at Back In Motion Chiropractic, PC in Saratoga Springs, NY. View the full address on Dr. Cavayero’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cavayero. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cavayero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cavayero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cavayero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Keith Cavayero, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.