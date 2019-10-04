Dr. Keith Cavayero, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cavayero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keith Cavayero, DC
Dr. Keith Cavayero, DC is a Chiropractor in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College and is affiliated with Saratoga Hospital.
Back In Motion Chiropractic, PC18 Congress St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Directions (518) 581-7246
- Saratoga Hospital
- Aetna
- Applied Risk Management Solutions
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- MVP Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Keith is THE 1 in a million gem of a chiropractor! I miss Dr. K since moving to another state and no longer having him as my chiropractor! Tried others for help with ongoing back and knee arthritic issues, but none like Dr. K! Whenever I do the stretches he taught, I remember and rehear his instructions. I always felt Dr. Keith truly cared how I felt, and did whatever he could to get me back on my feet, and in motion again. It's been over 2 years since Dr. Keith worked with me and I've yet to find anyone else able to help me as well as he! Beyond his knowledge, experience, understanding, and skills, he's got a great bedside manner - kind, sweet, & compassionate! If you want only the best, look no further! Office bonus is his wife, Dr. Alyssa, & Helen, his Receptionist! Awesome!
- Chiropractic
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Life University
- Life University / Life Chiropractic College
- Binghamton University
