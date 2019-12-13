See All Psychologists in Duluth, GA
Dr. Keith Fallon, PSY.D

Psychology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Keith Fallon, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Duluth, GA. 

Dr. Fallon works at Keith Fallon, Psy.D., P.C. in Duluth, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Angel Lopez Clinic Inc.
    2250 Satellite Blvd Ste 175, Duluth, GA 30097 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 502-5824

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Depressive Disorders
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareSource
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Keith Fallon, PSY.D

    • Psychology
    • English
    • 1770635401
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Keith Fallon, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fallon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fallon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fallon works at Keith Fallon, Psy.D., P.C. in Duluth, GA. View the full address on Dr. Fallon’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fallon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fallon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fallon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fallon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

