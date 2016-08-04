Dr. Gonsor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keith Gonsor, PHD
Overview
Dr. Keith Gonsor, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Far Rockaway, NY.
Dr. Gonsor works at
Locations
Far Rockaway Nursing Home1311 Virginia St, Far Rockaway, NY 11691 Directions (516) 799-6001
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Trustworthy, and has intergrity which is so much missing in the medical and legal communities!
About Dr. Keith Gonsor, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1497822787
Dr. Gonsor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonsor. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonsor.
