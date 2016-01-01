Keith Plowden has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Keith Plowden, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Keith Plowden, NP
Keith Plowden, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Greenville, SC.
Keith Plowden works at
Keith Plowden's Office Locations
Prisma Health Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine- Greenville701 Grove Rd Ste 200, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 522-5550
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
About Keith Plowden, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1205150943
Keith Plowden accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Keith Plowden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Keith Plowden. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Keith Plowden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Keith Plowden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Keith Plowden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.