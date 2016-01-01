Keith Sterett accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Keith Sterett
Overview
Keith Sterett is a Physician Assistant in Augusta, GA.
Keith Sterett works at
Locations
-
1
Medical Associates Plus Augusta2467 Golden Camp Rd, Augusta, GA 30906 Directions (706) 733-0188
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Keith Sterett?
About Keith Sterett
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1770033904
Frequently Asked Questions
Keith Sterett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Keith Sterett works at
Keith Sterett has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Keith Sterett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Keith Sterett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Keith Sterett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.