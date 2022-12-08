See All Nurse Practitioners in Madison, AL
Keith Watts, PMHNP

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Keith Watts, PMHNP

Keith Watts, PMHNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Madison, AL. 

Keith Watts works at Valley Behavioral Services in Madison, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Keith Watts' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Behavioral Services
    708 Will Halsey Way Ste C, Madison, AL 35758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 325-1349
  2. 2
    Bradford Health Services
    1600 Browns Ferry Rd, Madison, AL 35758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 461-7272

Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Agitated Depression Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Atypical Depression Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Substance Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Substance-Induced Anxiety Disorders Chevron Icon
Substance-Induced Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Keith Watts, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710432190
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • UAH
    Undergraduate School

