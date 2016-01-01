Kelby Inmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kelby Inmon, LMHC
Overview
Kelby Inmon, LMHC is a Counselor in Vancouver, WA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1104 Main St Ste 320, Vancouver, WA 98660 Directions (855) 583-2842
Ratings & Reviews
About Kelby Inmon, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1447610464
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Kelby Inmon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelby Inmon.
