Dr. Kelby Trusty, OD
Overview of Dr. Kelby Trusty, OD
Dr. Kelby Trusty, OD is an Optometrist in Crossroads, TX.
Dr. Trusty works at
Dr. Trusty's Office Locations
Cross Roads Eyecare Pllc8800 US Highway 380 Ste 500, Crossroads, TX 76227 Directions (940) 488-4228
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great health care provider! Dr. Trusty cares about you and your well-being. I would recommend him to anyone who needs anything from a regular eye check-up to someone who is having unusual vision problems. I cannot speak well enough about this man and all of the assistants who work in his office!
About Dr. Kelby Trusty, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1598740367
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trusty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trusty accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trusty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Trusty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trusty.
