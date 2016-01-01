See All Nurse Practitioners in North Kansas City, MO
Kelci Couch, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kelci Couch, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Kelci Couch, APRN

Kelci Couch, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in North Kansas City, MO. 

Kelci Couch works at Total Weight Loss Center in North Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kelci Couch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Total Weight Loss Center
    2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 600, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kelci Couch?

    Photo: Kelci Couch, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Kelci Couch, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kelci Couch to family and friends

    Kelci Couch's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kelci Couch

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kelci Couch, APRN.

    About Kelci Couch, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1326694191
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelci Couch, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelci Couch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kelci Couch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kelci Couch works at Total Weight Loss Center in North Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Kelci Couch’s profile.

    Kelci Couch has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kelci Couch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelci Couch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelci Couch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.