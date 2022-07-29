Kellee Foote, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kellee Foote is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kellee Foote, LCSW
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kellee Foote, LCSW is a Psychologist in Sikeston, MO.
Kellee Foote works at
Locations
-
1
Ferguson Medical Group1012 N Main St Ste 115, Sikeston, MO 63801 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Kelle always makes me feel better about myself. She has opened my eyes to different ways of looking at problems. She gives me exercises to use at home.
About Kellee Foote, LCSW
- Psychology
- English
- 1245585355
Frequently Asked Questions
Kellee Foote has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kellee Foote accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kellee Foote using Healthline FindCare.
Kellee Foote has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kellee Foote works at
6 patients have reviewed Kellee Foote. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kellee Foote.
