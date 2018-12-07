Kellee Hedges, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kellee Hedges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kellee Hedges, NP is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mishawaka, IN.
Mishawaka611 E Douglas Rd Ste 108, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great experience and great medical care. She removed stitches with no discomfort and discovered an infection that she then treated! I would see her for anything in a minute because I trust her judgement.
About Kellee Hedges, NP
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- Female
- 1639461817
Hospital Affiliations
- Goshen Health Hospital
