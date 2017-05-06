Kelley Blake has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kelley Blake, CRNP
Overview of Kelley Blake, CRNP
Kelley Blake, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Dothan, AL.
Kelley Blake's Office Locations
- 1 4300 W Main St Ste 45, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 944-7095
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have only seen her one time, but just based off of the one time that I have saw her, she told me a lot of stuff that I would have never known about myself without her!
About Kelley Blake, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1770737249
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelley Blake accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelley Blake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Kelley Blake. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelley Blake.
