Kelley Cunningham, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelley Cunningham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kelley Cunningham, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kelley Cunningham, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Knoxville, TN.
Kelley Cunningham works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Justin C. Kennon, MD9430 Park West Blvd Ste 130, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 690-4861Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kelley Cunningham?
Keep up the good work, young Lady!
About Kelley Cunningham, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1780094680
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelley Cunningham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Kelley Cunningham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelley Cunningham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kelley Cunningham works at
21 patients have reviewed Kelley Cunningham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelley Cunningham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelley Cunningham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelley Cunningham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.