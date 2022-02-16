Kelley Davis, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelley Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kelley Davis, NP
Overview of Kelley Davis, NP
Kelley Davis, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Camden, SC.
Kelley Davis' Office Locations
MUSC Health Primary Care Haile St.1344 Haile St, Camden, SC 29020 Directions
MUSC Health Primary Care Elgin2689 HIGHWAY 1 S, Elgin, SC 29045 Directions
MUSC Health Primary Care Lugoff710 DEWITT DR, Lugoff, SC 29078 Directions
Kelley is a fantastic NP who is patient centric and takes her time to treat properly.
About Kelley Davis, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1669079901
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Kershaw Medical Center
