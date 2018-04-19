See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Kelley Delaney, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.3 (6)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Kelley Delaney, NP

Kelley Delaney, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Kelley Delaney works at Project Renewal Inc in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kelley Delaney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Project Renewal Inc
    225 E 45th St, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 661-8934

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 19, 2018
Kelley is the best provider I've had. She is incredibly available, always there to problem-solve or fit me in if I have an urgent issue. She is generous with time and considers my whole body, and always takes the bedside manner of other doctors into consideration when referring me to specialists. She's excellent in transgender care, and definitely empowers me to guide my treatment.
— Apr 19, 2018
About Kelley Delaney, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1366674236
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Kelley Delaney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Kelley Delaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kelley Delaney works at Project Renewal Inc in New York, NY. View the full address on Kelley Delaney’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Kelley Delaney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelley Delaney.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelley Delaney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelley Delaney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

