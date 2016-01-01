See All Nurse Practitioners in Reading, MA
Kelley Gregorovic, MSN

Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
2.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Kelley Gregorovic, MSN

Kelley Gregorovic, MSN is an Internal Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Reading, MA. 

Kelley Gregorovic works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care in Reading, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kelley Gregorovic's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tufts Medical Center Community Care
    30 New Crossing Rd Ste 205, Reading, MA 01867 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
  • MelroseWakefield Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
    • Cigna
    • Commonwealth Care
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Kelley Gregorovic, MSN

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649570854
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelley Gregorovic, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelley Gregorovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kelley Gregorovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kelley Gregorovic works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care in Reading, MA. View the full address on Kelley Gregorovic’s profile.

    Kelley Gregorovic has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kelley Gregorovic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelley Gregorovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelley Gregorovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

