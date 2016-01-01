See All Physicians Assistants in Sacramento, CA
Kelley King, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
Overview

Kelley King, PA is a Physician Assistant in Sacramento, CA. 

Kelley King works at Smud Occupational Clinic in Sacramento, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Smud Occupational Clinic
    4401 BRADSHAW RD, Sacramento, CA 95827 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 732-5243
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    About Kelley King, PA

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1760452130
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelley King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kelley King works at Smud Occupational Clinic in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Kelley King’s profile.

    Kelley King has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kelley King.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelley King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelley King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

