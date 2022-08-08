Kelley Stefancik has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Kelley Stefancik, CRNP
Overview of Kelley Stefancik, CRNP
Kelley Stefancik, CRNP is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD.
Kelley Stefancik works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Kelley Stefancik's Office Locations
-
1
UM BWMC Spine and Neuroscience Center255 Hospital Dr Ste 208, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 553-8160
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kelley Stefancik?
I went to see her with a serious back and neck issue. She told me that they could not help. Very greatful do her honesty. Found a fantastic surgeon at Johns Hopkins that did a fantastic job.
About Kelley Stefancik, CRNP
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1194717983
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelley Stefancik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kelley Stefancik works at
Kelley Stefancik has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kelley Stefancik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelley Stefancik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelley Stefancik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.