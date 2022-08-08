See All Neurosurgeons in Glen Burnie, MD
Kelley Stefancik, CRNP

Neurosurgery
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Kelley Stefancik, CRNP

Kelley Stefancik, CRNP is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. 

Kelley Stefancik works at UM BWMC Spine and Neuroscience Center in Glen Burnie, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kelley Stefancik's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UM BWMC Spine and Neuroscience Center
    255 Hospital Dr Ste 208, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 553-8160

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Aug 08, 2022
I went to see her with a serious back and neck issue. She told me that they could not help. Very greatful do her honesty. Found a fantastic surgeon at Johns Hopkins that did a fantastic job.
Ann Walls — Aug 08, 2022
About Kelley Stefancik, CRNP

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1194717983
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Kelley Stefancik has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Kelley Stefancik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Kelley Stefancik works at UM BWMC Spine and Neuroscience Center in Glen Burnie, MD. View the full address on Kelley Stefancik’s profile.

Kelley Stefancik has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kelley Stefancik.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelley Stefancik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelley Stefancik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

