Kelley Wilson, MA

Counseling
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Kelley Wilson, MA is a Counselor in Bradenton, FL. 

Kelley Wilson works at Bradenton Counseling Center, Bradenton, FL in Bradenton, FL with other offices in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bradenton Counseling Center
    5131 Manatee Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 792-0802
  2. 2
    Bradenton Best Life Counseling Center
    9040 Town Center Pkwy, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 867-0802

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Kelley Wilson, MA

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1104244474
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelley Wilson, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelley Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kelley Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Kelley Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelley Wilson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelley Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelley Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

