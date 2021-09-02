Kelley Wilson, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelley Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kelley Wilson, MA
Kelley Wilson, MA is a Counselor in Bradenton, FL.
Bradenton Counseling Center5131 Manatee Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 792-0802
Bradenton Best Life Counseling Center9040 Town Center Pkwy, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 867-0802
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Through the past several years, I have struggled to find a counselor that was a good fit for me. During my search, I have seen several counselors and, by far, Kelley is the BEST! After having several negative experiences with other counselors, I was skeptical of trying to continue down the counseling path. Thankfully, I reached out one more time and was fortunate to have found Kelley. She is AWESOME! She has helped me immensely, and in my opinion, exceeds excellence in her field! She is strictly teletherapy, which at first I was hesitant, but found it to be convenient, comfortable, and highly effective. There are not enough words to stress how much I appreciate what Kelley has done for me in bettering my life and reaching my personal goals. I give her my highest recommendation and urge anyone, who is in need of counseling to give her a call!! She will not disappoint!
- Counseling
- English
Kelley Wilson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelley Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Kelley Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelley Wilson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelley Wilson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelley Wilson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.