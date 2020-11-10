Kelli Bradbury has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kelli Bradbury, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kelli Bradbury, APRN
Kelli Bradbury, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Topeka, KS.
Kelli Bradbury works at
Kelli Bradbury's Office Locations
Cotton Oneil Dbts Endcrnlgy Ctr3520 Sw 6th Ave, Topeka, KS 66606 Directions (785) 354-9591
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with this provider for 20 years. Kelli is always friendly and listens to me about my issues. she allows me to talk freely about treatment options and never appears rushed.
About Kelli Bradbury, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1528159050
