Kelli Burress, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Kelli Burress, NP

Kelli Burress, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bainbridge, IN. 

Kelli Burress works at Hendricks Regional Health Bainbridge in Bainbridge, IN with other offices in Greencastle, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kelli Burress' Office Locations

    Hendricks Regional Health Bainbridge
    1152 Ernie Pyle Memorial Hwy, Bainbridge, IN 46105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Greencastle Family Health
    1145 Indianapolis Rd, Greencastle, IN 46135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 20, 2022
    Kelli is personal and stays focused on the patients needs. Explains what all the different things that are being done are for and what to look for (labs for the blood work)
    jim callan — Jul 20, 2022
    About Kelli Burress, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1912203894
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Ivy Tech Community College
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Hendricks Regional Health

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelli Burress, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelli Burress is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kelli Burress has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Kelli Burress has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Kelli Burress. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelli Burress.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelli Burress, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelli Burress appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

