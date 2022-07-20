Kelli Burress, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelli Burress is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kelli Burress, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kelli Burress, NP
Kelli Burress, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bainbridge, IN.
Kelli Burress' Office Locations
Hendricks Regional Health Bainbridge1152 Ernie Pyle Memorial Hwy, Bainbridge, IN 46105 Directions
Greencastle Family Health1145 Indianapolis Rd, Greencastle, IN 46135 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Kelli is personal and stays focused on the patients needs. Explains what all the different things that are being done are for and what to look for (labs for the blood work)
About Kelli Burress, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1912203894
Education & Certifications
- Ivy Tech Community College
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendricks Regional Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelli Burress has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kelli Burress accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
