Kelli Case, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelli Case is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kelli Case, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kelli Case, FNP
Kelli Case, FNP is a Neurology Specialist in Mocksville, NC.
Kelli Case works at
Kelli Case's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Davie Medical Associates485 Valley Rd, Mocksville, NC 27028 Directions (336) 571-7255
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kelli Case?
About Kelli Case, FNP
- Neurology
- English
- Female
- 1124290283
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelli Case has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kelli Case accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Kelli Case using Healthline FindCare.
Kelli Case has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kelli Case works at
Kelli Case has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kelli Case.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelli Case, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelli Case appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.