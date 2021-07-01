See All Nurse Practitioners in San Luis Obispo, CA
Kelli Compean, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.6 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Kelli Compean, NP

Kelli Compean, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Luis Obispo, CA. 

Kelli Compean works at San Luis Obispo Women's Health Center in San Luis Obispo, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of French Hospital Medical Center
Kelli Compean's Office Locations

  1. 1
    community health center
    77 Casa St Ste 201, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 269-1500
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Kelli Compean, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114488830
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelli Compean has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Kelli Compean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kelli Compean works at San Luis Obispo Women's Health Center in San Luis Obispo, CA. View the full address on Kelli Compean’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Kelli Compean. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelli Compean.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelli Compean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelli Compean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.