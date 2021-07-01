Kelli Compean has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Kelli Compean, NP
Overview of Kelli Compean, NP
Kelli Compean, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Luis Obispo, CA.
Kelli Compean works at
Kelli Compean's Office Locations
community health center77 Casa St Ste 201, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (805) 269-1500
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
More than one visit over time. All went very well and helped me with all my issues, sent me to places I needed, eyes doctor, imaging, and other specialists. Tackled my a1c like a champ. Office staff was great, very friendly and quick to get you in.
About Kelli Compean, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1114488830
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelli Compean accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelli Compean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Kelli Compean. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelli Compean.
