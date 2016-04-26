See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Charlotte, NC
Kelli Duncan, PA-C

Sleep Medicine
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Charlotte, NC
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Kelli Duncan, PA-C

Kelli Duncan, PA-C is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Kelli Duncan works at Novant Health Sleep Medicine - Ballantyne in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kelli Duncan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Sleep Medicine - Ballantyne
    14215 Ballantyne Corporate Pl Ste 230, Charlotte, NC 28277 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2759
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Apr 26, 2016
    Kelli is thoughtful and knowledgeable, she takes the time to explain specific details, which ultimately helps me understand my condition, and how best to treat it.
    Anthony Babson in Charlotte, NC — Apr 26, 2016
    Kelli Duncan, PA-C
    About Kelli Duncan, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1033174206
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

