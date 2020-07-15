See All Counselors in Baton Rouge, LA
Kelli Ewing, LPC

Counseling
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Kelli Ewing, LPC is a Counselor in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Southeastern and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center, Pointe Coupee General Hospital and Woman's Hospital.

Kelli Ewing works at Kelli L. Ewing, LPC, LLC in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Baton Rouge Psychiatry Clinic
    7865 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70809

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet
  • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
  • Pointe Coupee General Hospital
  • Woman's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 15, 2020
    Kelli helped my son come out of a dark place, while also helping me understand his diagnosis. The compassion she shows, her dedication to him, and the way I've seen him change helped give me the peace and hope I desperately needed. Thank you!
    LT — Jul 15, 2020
    About Kelli Ewing, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568735421
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Southeastern
    Undergraduate School
    • Louisiana State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelli Ewing, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelli Ewing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kelli Ewing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kelli Ewing works at Kelli L. Ewing, LPC, LLC in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Kelli Ewing’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Kelli Ewing. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelli Ewing.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelli Ewing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelli Ewing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

