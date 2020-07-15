Overview

Kelli Ewing, LPC is a Counselor in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Southeastern and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center, Pointe Coupee General Hospital and Woman's Hospital.



Kelli Ewing works at Kelli L. Ewing, LPC, LLC in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.