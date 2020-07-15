Kelli Ewing, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelli Ewing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Kelli Ewing, LPC
Kelli Ewing, LPC is a Counselor in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Southeastern and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center, Pointe Coupee General Hospital and Woman's Hospital.
Baton Rouge Psychiatry Clinic7865 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 286-7232
- Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- Pointe Coupee General Hospital
- Woman's Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Kelli helped my son come out of a dark place, while also helping me understand his diagnosis. The compassion she shows, her dedication to him, and the way I’ve seen him change helped give me the peace and hope I desperately needed. Thank you!
- Counseling
- English
- Southeastern
- Louisiana State University
Kelli Ewing accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelli Ewing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Kelli Ewing. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelli Ewing.
