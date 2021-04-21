Kelli Pagel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelli Pagel
Offers telehealth
Overview
Kelli Pagel is a Physician Assistant in Lansing, MI.
Kelli Pagel works at
Locations
-
1
Central Pharmacy - Patient Care3955 Patient Care Dr, Lansing, MI 48911 Directions (517) 374-7600
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kelli Pagel?
I have been seeing Kelli for years. She is always pleasant and follows through with any referrals or other things I need.
About Kelli Pagel
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1386851228
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelli Pagel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kelli Pagel works at
Kelli Pagel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kelli Pagel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelli Pagel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelli Pagel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.