Overview of Kelli Rich, FNP

Kelli Rich, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in College Station, TX. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas at Arlington, MSN-FNP and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.



Kelli Rich works at CHI St Joseph Health Express Care College Station in College Station, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.