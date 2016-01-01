See All Nurse Practitioners in College Station, TX
Kelli Rich, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kelli Rich, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Kelli Rich, FNP

Kelli Rich, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in College Station, TX. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas at Arlington, MSN-FNP and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.

Kelli Rich works at CHI St Joseph Health Express Care College Station in College Station, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Kelli Rich's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brazos Physicians Group Scs
    4421 State Highway 6 S, College Station, TX 77845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergies
Arthritis
Asthma
Allergies
Arthritis
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kelli Rich?

    Photo: Kelli Rich, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Kelli Rich, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kelli Rich to family and friends

    Kelli Rich's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kelli Rich

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kelli Rich, FNP.

    About Kelli Rich, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1366930174
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas at Arlington, MSN-FNP
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelli Rich, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Kelli Rich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Kelli Rich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Kelli Rich works at CHI St Joseph Health Express Care College Station in College Station, TX. View the full address on Kelli Rich’s profile.

    Kelli Rich has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kelli Rich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelli Rich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelli Rich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.