Kellie Margarit, APRN

Family Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Kellie Margarit, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Proctor, MN. 

Kellie Margarit works at Essentia Health-Proctor Clinic in Proctor, MN with other offices in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Proctor Clinic
    211 S Boundary Ave, Proctor, MN 55810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Essentia Health-Lakewalk Clinic (Duluth)
    1502 London Rd, Duluth, MN 55812 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

About Kellie Margarit, APRN

  • Family Medicine
  • English
  • 1235880337
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

