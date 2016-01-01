See All Neurologists in Kernersville, NC
Kellie Frazier, FNP

Neurology
Accepting new patients

Kellie Frazier, FNP is a Neurology Specialist in Kernersville, NC. 

Kellie Frazier works at Novant Health Headache & Sleep Medicine - Union Cross in Kernersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Novant Health Headache & Sleep Medicine - Union Cross
    1471 Jag Branch Blvd Unit 105, Kernersville, NC 27284 (336) 571-7847
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1043668916
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

