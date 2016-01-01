Kellie Pryor accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kellie Pryor, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kellie Pryor, CNP
Kellie Pryor, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Toledo, OH.
Kellie Pryor works at
Kellie Pryor's Office Locations
-
1
The Toledo Hospital2142 N Cove Blvd, Toledo, OH 43606 Directions (419) 291-4491
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kellie Pryor?
About Kellie Pryor, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1477807543
Frequently Asked Questions
Kellie Pryor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kellie Pryor works at
Kellie Pryor has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kellie Pryor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kellie Pryor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kellie Pryor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.