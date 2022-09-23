Kelly Badura has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Kelly Badura, PA
Overview
Kelly Badura, PA is a Physician Assistant in Memphis, TN.
Kelly Badura works at
Locations
Forest Hill Family Practice8970 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN 38125 Directions (901) 794-5806
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Visit is always pleasant, her bedside manor is THE BEST! she has an answer to almost every question. Kelly is so nice, never in a rush, just the best PA-C ever!! Would recommend to everyone!!!!
About Kelly Badura, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1730226804
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelly Badura accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelly Badura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Kelly Badura. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Badura.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Badura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Badura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.