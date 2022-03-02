Kelly Baker accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelly Baker, LMHC
Overview
Kelly Baker, LMHC is a Counselor in Syracuse, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 220 Herald Pl Ste 4, Syracuse, NY 13202 Directions (315) 472-7363
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kelly Baker?
She was my therapist for more than 4 years. She helped me so much. She taught me so much.
About Kelly Baker, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1871841254
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelly Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Kelly Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.