See All Counselors in Syracuse, NY
Kelly Baker, LMHC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Kelly Baker, LMHC

Counseling
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Kelly Baker, LMHC is a Counselor in Syracuse, NY. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mary Moeller, PHD
Dr. Mary Moeller, PHD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    220 Herald Pl Ste 4, Syracuse, NY 13202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 472-7363
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Kelly Baker?

    Mar 02, 2022
    She was my therapist for more than 4 years. She helped me so much. She taught me so much.
    Kat — Mar 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Kelly Baker, LMHC
    How would you rate your experience with Kelly Baker, LMHC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Kelly Baker to family and friends

    Kelly Baker's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Kelly Baker

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Kelly Baker, LMHC.

    About Kelly Baker, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871841254
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Kelly Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Kelly Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Baker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Kelly Baker, LMHC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.