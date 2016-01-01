Kelly Bissey accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Kelly Bissey, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Kelly Bissey, NP
Kelly Bissey, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Kelly Bissey works at
Kelly Bissey's Office Locations
-
1
CUIMC Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (646) 317-4805Monday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Kelly Bissey?
About Kelly Bissey, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1780121707
Frequently Asked Questions
Kelly Bissey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Kelly Bissey works at
Kelly Bissey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Kelly Bissey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Kelly Bissey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Kelly Bissey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.